Drug addict held for stabbing his creditor to death in West Delhi

A drug addict was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in West Delhi’s Madipur, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused drug addict, who has been identified as Abdulla, a resident of Paschim Vihar, used to repair electronic gadgets at his house. The victim was identified as Vinod.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident came to light on December 22 after the police received a call informing about the stabbing occurred at the JJ Colony Madipur.

A police team reached the spot along with Crime and FSL teams and took stock of the situation and recovered the exhibits of crime.

According to a police official, “On receipt of the call, a sub-inspector reached the crime site and found a male body lying on the mattress as blood spilled all over the floor.”

Later, a case of murder was registered in this regard and multiple CCTV footages were scanned, finally zeroing down the accused with technical surveillance.

During raids, the accused was arrested from Samta Vihar, Mukundpur and the knife used in commission of offence was also recovered from his possession

Later during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Abdulla owed Vinod around Rs 1,500. When the deceased visited Abdulla’s residence, not finding him there he got angry. Later, Abdulla was informed that Vinod scolded at his family members.

Vinod’s alleged misbehaviour with his family irked Abdulla. He visited Vinod at his place and picked up an argument with him. Following a heated exchange, the accused stabbed Vinod multiple times in a fit of rage which caused his death.

According to the police, the deceased was unemployed and was staying with his brother.