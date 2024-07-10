DISTCOMs charging hefty bills in name of PPAC in connivance with govt: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and senior BJP leader Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely alleged with the backing of the Delhi government, hefty amounts are being charged from the public by power companies in the name of Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC) in the spiked power bills.

The two leaders were addressing a joint press conference on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP’s media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor called it part of the Kejriwal government’s game to not increase the per-unit rate while collecting money by increasing charges under the PPAC and meter load.

Sachdeva hit out at the Delhi government accusing it of not making any arrangements for extra electricity during the summer and also alleged that the AAP government did not even prepare a summer action plan for power management.

When the heat peaked in April 2024, power cuts began, and then the power DISCOM and Delhi government started their game, he alleged.

Sachdeva further claimed that it was on the direction of the Kejriwal Government, that BSES Rajdhani wrote a letter to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Secretary on April 25 saying they are increasing the PPAC (Power Purchase Adjustment Charge) by 8.75 per cent from May 2024 to July 2024 based on an old circular.

Instead of seeking approval from DERC, the electricity company implemented the increase through an information letter, the BJP leader said.

Sachdeva alleged that the government and DISCOM (distribution company) colluded to increase the PPAC by 8.75 per cent to 43.79 per cent, causing a spike in the electricity bills.

He asked that the Delhi Power Minister Atishi should clarify whether DISCOMs have the authority to increase the PPAC without prior approval from the DERC.

The Delhi BJP chief further said that if the government had purchased electricity from the power grid or surplus states through an agreement before April, prices from May to July would not have increased. However, the Kejriwal Government was busy with politics when it was time to make a power summer plan, Sachdeva said.

He pointed out that the PPAC which was initially zero per cent has been gradually increased with a significant kickback going to the ruling party.

Speaking on the matter, senior BJP leader Lovely alleged that the power bills have gone up not just because of higher consumption in summer, but mainly due to the PPAC.

He said despite promises, the power companies have not been audited in the last 10 years under the Kejriwal Government.

Lovely said the appointment of a DERC member is delayed as the CM is in jail giving an advantage to the power companies to charge such hefty sums.

The BJP leader, flashing his own electricity bill, said more than Rs 4,000 of PPAC has been added to the bill, which will increase further from this month, he claimed. The Pension Trust surcharge imposed by the electricity company, which was previously 1.5 per cent, has now been increased to 7 per cent, and this surcharge is meant for the pension of DISCOM employees.

He wondered how any government could allow the DISCOM to collect a surcharge for its employees’ pensions from the public.