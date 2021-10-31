Discom advisory for consumers on Diwali

Taking into consideration the safety of its customers, discom the power company is organising a mass awareness drive where all the plain cement and concrete (PCC) poles, street light poles, stay wires, towers, rail poles, fencing, substation, feeder pillar, service pillars, PWD Poles, MCD Poles, ATMs & Lights Installed in parks are being inspected for any leakage points to avoid any mishap.

The company is also running a dedicated social media campaign using its corporate mascot Roshni for giving safety tips to urge consumers to ensure safety during the festivity. It is also sensitizing school children and RWA members through online and offline modes on various aspects of electrical and fire safety. The company has also conducted extensive drive of insulating more than 1000 iron Poles installed in JJ Clusters and other congested areas.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Subrata Das, Chief-Operations, Safety, Business Excellence (BE) & TQM, TATA Power-DDL said, “Safety and security of our consumers are of utmost importance to us. Our on-ground safety experts are conducting inspections of our electric installations at prominent public places like Schools, Malls, Hotels, ATMs, Weekly Bazaars, etc., to check and mitigate any electricity leakage and to avoid any unfortunate incident. We urge everyone to stay safe and celebrate while taking due safety measures.”

In the run-up to the festival season, Tata Power-DDL’s Operations and Maintenance teams are on constant vigil to take care of any safety-related contingencies. Consumers can report any unsafe situation or untoward incident on the company’s dedicated 24×7 toll-free helpline number 19124.