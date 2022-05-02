Delhi’s children to study French in govt schools

Delhi’s children will now study French in government schools as the city government adds French to the list of global languages.

Having knowledge of global languages can lead to great experiences in work, education, and travel along with exposure to the cultures of the world.

To ensure such great global experiences for all the students of Delhi government schools, the Kejriwal Government’s Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institut Français en Inde (IFI – The French Institute in India) on Monday.

The MoU to introduce the French language in Delhi Government’s schools was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain.

On this occasion, Sisodia said, “As a part of the Kejriwal Government’s program to introduce a prominent global language in government schools, students will now have the option to learn French too.

Introduction of global languages like French will unlock new career options for our students in various fields and will make them professionally sound.”