Delhi’s average AQI remains ‘very poor’

Delhi’s air quality on Friday continued to be ‘very poor’ category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

Average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday was recorded at 372, according to the daily AQI bulletin released by the pollution monitoring agency at 4 pm every evening.

However, five areas in the city recorded ‘severe’ levels of air pollution where AQI was recorded above 401, as per the CPCB data, while , PM 2.5 micro particles were the primary pollutants that made the city air unfit, as per the pollution control agency.

The worst air quality in the city was recorded at Vivek Vihar area with an AQI value of 428, followed by Nehru Nagar 426, Patparganj 415, Okhla Phase-II 412, and Punjabi Bagh 402.

The bulletin released by the CPCB was based on observations from 36 air monitoring stations across the city.

In total, there are 40 such air monitoring stations across the national capital.

Talking of the adjoining cities to the national capital, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad also continued to remain under the ‘very poor’ quality of air with no respite.

Meanwhile, the MeT Department has forecast shallow fog for Saturday with a minimum temperature to settle at around 13 degrees Celsius for the national capital.

Anti-pollution actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stages I and II are being strictly implemented across the city, so the situation does not rise to the extent of a need to impose GRAP-III once again.

Delhi government is taking several actions to curb the inbound pollutants that add to the air pollution of the city, with deployment of special teams for identified hotspots and other issues such as biomass burning, vehicular pollution and others.