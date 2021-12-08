Delhi’s AQI improves, settles in ‘poor’ category

Delhi’s AQI improved from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category as it stood at 235 on Wednesday morning with the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants being recorded at 101 and 179, respectively, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

“The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve and remain in poor to a moderate category on December 8. The air quality is likely to remain in the poor category on December 9 and 10. The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in Poor category till December 13 and deteriorate marginally on 14 and 15,” as per estimates of the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Till Tuesday, Delhi’s AQI stood in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, then 401 and between 500 is considered ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR woke up to a mainly clear sky.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature for the day will be pegged at 25 degrees Celsius and minimum at 10 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 93 per cent.

As per IMD’s Tuesday forecast, there will be a gradual fall in the minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest India, including Delhi, during the next 4-5 days.

A similar drop in the minimum temperature is also likely in the central and eastern parts of the country.