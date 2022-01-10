Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘satisfactory’ category today

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘satisfactory’ category today

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

SNS | New Delhi | January 10, 2022 9:09 am

Air Quality Index (AQI), New Delhi, Air Pollution

(Photo: IANS)

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 53, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air quality has improved as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the last two days and will witness Light intensity rain in the next two hours. “Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Chandpur, Shikarpur, Debai, Atrauli, Siyana, Jhangirabad, Anupsahar, Gharmukteshwar (UP) during next 2 hours,” tweeted the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida has improved from ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ with the AQI at 66.
The air quality of Gurugram is in the ‘satisfactory’ category with the AQI at 90.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Delhi AQI improves after witnessing rain for two continuous days
90% students of a Management School (Batch 2020-22) received handsome offers
Foggy morning on Wednesday, AQI improves to 'moderate' in Delhi