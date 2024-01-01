Delhiites welcome 2024 with energetic fervour

The nation welcomed the year 2024 with a positive fervour as many started the first day of the year by offering prayers and thronging different places of worship to seek a fruitful year ahead.

After wrapping up an eventful year that saw G20, passing the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills, and with President giving the nod for the same which will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898 and

the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Places of worship witnessed devotees since morning, while prayers for the new year were offered at the famous Jhandewalan temple in Delhi, while many people sought blessings at the iconic Gurudwara Bangla sahib and Rakabganj Sahib, and

several other religious places across the city.

Crowds also reached places like India Gate, Birla Mandir, Connaught Place and several other prominent spots to welcome 2024 along with their families, while others celebrated during the late evening hours of the new year’s eve on Sunday.

Many social organisations and societies arranged for food distributions for people as prasad, and especially reached out to the homeless across the city offering them hearty meals to begin the new year with a new hope for a better tomorrow.

Arrangements for security remained in place in view of ensuring safety of those in the festive spirit who were visiting different places of the city on the occasion of new year.

Meanwhile, hundreds of cops who remained on duty to ensure smooth festivities welcomed the new year being in service to the nation and its people.

There were many people who began the year on a different note, keeping up the spirit and vision of ‘Fit India,’ as they were seen going for outdoor activities like running and cycling on the first morning of the year 2024 across the city.

People reached the famous Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden and Places around India Gate for morning walks and jogs, marking fit beginning to a new year ahead.

Compared to previous days, there was less fog in Delhi, while visibility was better, as told by the India Meteorological Department.

However, the IMD has forecast that cold is likely to intensify across the city, as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 15.9 degrees C, on Sunday, which was five points below the season’s average.

Earlier the weatherman had suggested the likelihood of cold wave conditions to be across the city and some parts of northern India during January 5- 11.

Notably, the year 2024 is going to hold a lot of importance for the country and its people with the General Elections to take place, and other major developments also lined up towards the country’s growth in totality.

People are also waiting for January 22, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had set the tone for the grand Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya for the date, as he had said that the whole world is waiting for the “historic moment”.

He addressed a public rally after laying the foundation stone of development projects and inaugurating the Ayodhya airport and revamped Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station.