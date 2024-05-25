Delhiites step out to vote with enthusiasm despite scorching heat

Filled with enthusiasm to celebrate one of the most important festivals in the country, ‘the festival of democracy,’ voters across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the national capital on Saturday stepped out of their homes despite the scorching heat to exercise their right to franchise.

Old and young, people coming from different walks of life, communities were seen outside their respective polling booth centers standing in queues, waiting for their chance to cast their valuable vote in a bid to elect an able government at the Centre.

Many people who seldom spoke to each other despite living in the same locality, could be seen involved in conversations over the country, politics and various issues concerning the general public.

Many voters including elderly as well as first timers, reached the polling booths early in the morning to avoid the extreme weather, while the latter were excited to make use of their right for the first time ever with a dream to contribute in electing their representative and the government.

Talking to the newspaper, many expressed that they did face difficulty, especially with the hot weather but added that the responsibility towards the nation was bigger than such issues and they were happy to fulfill their duty towards the nation.

“The chance to contribute towards deciding the course of action comes once in five years, and there is no point sitting back at home while such an important process is underway,” a young voter added, speaking on the importance of voting.

People also appreciated arrangements made by the Election Commission of India in a bid to make it easier for the electorate while the weather is on the extreme side.

Drinking water, public utilities, shades and several other facilities including special arrangements for the elderly regarding transportation were also kept ready with volunteers to assist them at the polling stations, by the Delhi CEO office.

The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was recorded at 43.4 degrees Celsius, which was three points above the season’s average.

There were people who were very old and who arrived on wheelchairs to fulfill their responsibility to vote.

Reportedly, in the North East district, in a voting booth under Karawal Nagar Police Station limit, a voter suffering from paralysis was helped by police and brought to the polling centre on a cot, who then cast his vote.

The voter turnout was reported to be high during early hours, again picking up its pace towards evening.

There were some instances where the voters expressed difficulties in finding their names in the voters list, but later with the assistance from the poll officials, were able to cast their votes.

Some also mentioned facing issues in locating the polling stations, but with the help of volunteers in their respective localities, were able to locate the polling booths.

There were no reports of any untoward incidents during the poll process so far.

The police personnel, especially in the sensitive zones were present in large numbers to ensure a peaceful and secure polling process, with senior officials of the Delhi Police reviewing the arrangements across the city on the voting day.

People also witnessed known faces including famous personalities at their respective polling booths, who had come out to cast their vote and also encouraged people to exercise their right, which was an important step towards nation building.