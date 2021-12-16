Delhiites fed up with corruption in BJP-ruled MCD: AAP

In its run-up to the MCD polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the people are unhappy with the BJP-ruled MCD due to its misgovernance and corruption.

During its ‘MCD mein Badlav’ campaign, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party identified the fronts on which people are unhappy with the BJP-ruled MCD. Corruption emerged as one of the main concerns, claimed the party.

“We questioned the public regarding the corruption taking place in MCD. We inquired if they’ve been able to get a house built and or they had to grease the councillor’s palms. Almost every single person said they had to pay bribe for it,” AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said Wednesday. The BJP has ruled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi since 2007.

Aam Aadmi Party, whose state convener Gopal Rai had earlier called the party “amateur” and unprepared during its campaign for the 2017 polls is now leaving no stone unturned to win the civic body elections this time. Under this campaign launched last Saturday, AAP volunteers are reaching out to Delhiites through canopies at 3,000 locations across the union territory.

Sharing information about the success of the campaign until now, he said: “Over six lakh people have signed up for AAP’s ‘MCD Badlaav’ campaign,” adding that 90-95 per cent of Delhiites strongly believe that the Aam Aadmi Party should get a chance in MCD too.”

Pathak further said: “As a part of our Badlaav campaign, our workers interacted with Delhi residents, asking them about their opinions and experiences with the BJP-led MCD. We are hence making sure to have full on ground coverage by speaking to every single person in Delhi.”

“On enquiring about the cleanliness of their areas, we received one common answer that there is garbage everywhere and the entire city has turned into hell. Everyone agreed that the BJP has been an utter failure during its 15 years in power.”

On repeated strikes, they all agreed that the BJP’s reign in MCD had made their lives miserable. There are frequent strikes due to unpaid salaries and pensions, to fight for their basic rights. “Similarly, according to people, the MCD has failed to carry out disposal of the three gigantic landfills in Delhi which pollute the city and actively endanger the lives of everyone living around them,” Pathak added.