Delhi to unveil nation’s biggest shopping festival in 2023:CM Kejriwal

A 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised from January 28 to February 26, 2023. ‘This will be the biggest shopping festival in India.’ CM Kejriwal

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 6, 2022 1:38 pm

Representational image - (iStock)

The National capital would host a “Mega Shopping Festival….a great news for the jobs, business, and economy in Delhi”, announced chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during a digital press conference Today.  ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ would be held in 2023, said the CM.

 

A 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised from January 28 to February 26, 2023. ‘This will be the biggest shopping festival in India. We are starting it now. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world,’ Kejriwal said.

 ‘The shopping festival will boost the city’s economy and help the local businessmen, traders and vendors, ‘. he stated in the video.  He concluded by telling the delhiites to get ready for the festival and asked the people from other states to start booking ther tickets for the festival as early as possibe.

