Delhi to unveil nation’s biggest shopping festival in 2023:CM Kejriwal

The National capital would host a “Mega Shopping Festival….a great news for the jobs, business, and economy in Delhi”, announced chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during a digital press conference Today. ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ would be held in 2023, said the CM.

दिल्ली में रोज़गार, व्यापार और अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर बड़ी ख़ुशख़बरी। साल 2023 की शुरुआत में दिल्ली करेगी मेज़बानी एक विश्वस्तरीय “Delhi Shopping Festival” की | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/VRi6MwFkaS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 6, 2022

A 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised from January 28 to February 26, 2023. ‘This will be the biggest shopping festival in India. We are starting it now. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world,’ Kejriwal said.

‘The shopping festival will boost the city’s economy and help the local businessmen, traders and vendors, ‘. he stated in the video. He concluded by telling the delhiites to get ready for the festival and asked the people from other states to start booking ther tickets for the festival as early as possibe.