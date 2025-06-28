Delhi under orange alert as rain brings much-needed relief from heat

Parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, bringing much-needed respite from the heat, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Yellow and Orange alerts for Delhi.

According to the weather office, areas in East, West, South, and Southeast Delhi recorded rainfall.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 50 kilometres per hour is likely to continue in Delhi over the next few hours.

Following the rain, temperatures fell significantly across various parts of the city: by 10–12 degrees Celsius at South Delhi stations such as Ayanagar, Pushp Vihar, and IGNOU; by 5–7 degrees Celsius in Central Delhi areas like Lodhi Road, Pusa, and Pragati Maidan; and by 2–3 degrees Celsius in North Delhi stations including Narela and Mungeshpur, the IMD said.

Delhi remains under an ‘Orange’ alert, which, according to the IMD’s colour-coded warning system, signifies “be prepared.”

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7°C, which is 0.8°C above the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37°C, the department added.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality was in the “satisfactory” category at 10 a.m., with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.