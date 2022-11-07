Delhi Transco organises vendors meet

Delhi Transco Limited is going to establish GIS substations in different parts of the city to further augment its transmission network. These substations will be established at Budella, Dwarka, Badarpur, Harsh Vihar, Maharani Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Bharthal and Gopalpur with an investment of around Rs 1200 crores.

Delhi Transco Limited in its endeavor to further improve efficiency and transparency in its business operations as well as to woo more bidders for its upcoming projects – organized a Vendors Meet recently.

The meet was attended by bigwigs in electrical equipment manufacturing such as SIEMENS, GE, ABB, BHEL and TOSHIBA etc. This platform provided vendors an opportunity to express their views and make suggestions for addressing changed market scenario in post Covid-19 pandemic period. The suggestions from vendors will be thoroughly studied for further incorporation in business operations to ensure greater participation from the venders.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Lal – Director (Finance), Mukesh Kumar Sharma – Director (Operations) and other senior officers of the DTL were also present in the meet.