Delhi to be thoroughly beautified: AAP Ministers

Following the successful hosting of G20 Summit, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Monday conveyed their gratitude to the city’s two crore residents and affirmed the Kejriwal government’s commitment to expand the beautification initiatives across other areas of the national capital.

The commencement of this endeavor was set in motion from Monday itself with a comprehensive planning review meeting held by Delhi PWD Minister Atishi.

During a press conference, the Ministers jointly unveiled the city-wide beautification plans of the Delhi government.

Atishi said: “The G20 summit was successfully conducted due to the strict self-discipline showcased by the people of Delhi and the hard work of all government agencies. During the preparations for G20, many roads across the city were redesigned and beautified, landscaping was done across various parts of the city, and lights and fountains were installed at various spots.”

She said that the key areas of Delhi were decorated, well-maintained and beautified to welcome G20 guests from the world over.

“Following this success, today, on behalf of Delhi government, MCD and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we would like to promise the people of Delhi that the whole city will be beautified in the coming time on the lines of key areas of G20. All the areas of Delhi will be beautified, maintained, and illuminated in the same way in the future,” Atishi said.

She said: “During the G20, we saw that MCD was carrying out systematic mechanized sweeping and washing of roads in the key areas. In the same way, sanitation and cleaning work will be carried out in the whole of Delhi now. The Delhi government will provide full support to MCD in this initiative and for buying additional machines. As per the directions of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we have begun this work immediately, without wasting any time.”

“This morning, I held a review meeting of PWD officials to ensure how we can take the work done during the G20 to the whole of Delhi. From tomorrow, I will start visiting various areas of the city where such beautification and road improvement works are required,” Atishi said.

In Delhi, there are 1400 kilometers of PWD (Public Works Department) roads. The work on these roads will include beautification, lighting, landscaping, and improving footpaths, she added.

Adding to the words of the Delhi PWD Minister, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We would like to congratulate and thank 2 crore people of Delhi for their cooperation and tax money, which was used to beautify Delhi for the G20 summit. Maximum works by the Delhi government, including the beautification of roads, rejuvenation of historical monuments, and illumination of tourist destinations, were done with the tax money paid by 2 crore people of Delhi.”

He added that in the past 15-20 days, the people of Delhi had to face traffic jams across various parts of the city, and during the three days of the Summit, they showcased strict self-discipline to allow smooth access to the foreign delegates to the different parts of the city.

Bharadwaj said: “After the beautification of Delhi in the past few months, now the Delhi government is taking another big responsibility on its shoulders. The government is taking the responsibility of maintaining this beauty of Delhi further in the future. All the departments of the Delhi government and MCD will work dedicatedly to further improve and beautify other parts of the city.”

The Ministers said the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is dedicated to providing green, clean and beautiful Delhi to the residents of the national capital.