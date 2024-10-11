Delhi to be pothole-free by Diwali: Atishi

The Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced that the roads in the national capital will be made pothole-free by Diwali. Her announcement comes amid the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government working at war footing to eliminate potholes on the city’s roads.

The CM held a review meeting with officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to assess the repair work on the roads under these agencies here.

During the review meeting, the officials from these two agencies briefed her on the progress of the repair work on the roads under their jurisdiction. They shared that over the past week, patchwork and pothole filling on most roads has been completed, and all work related to patching and potholes will be completed within the next two weeks.

In the meeting, Atishi said, “As a government, our priority is to provide better roads for the people of Delhi. All agencies are working at war footing to achieve this vision and are improving the city’s roads.” She said during the inspection it was found that many roads in Delhi are in a dilapidated condition, causing traffic problems due to potholes.

The CM commended the collaborative efforts of all agencies to repair the roads and expressed optimism that under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, they would provide pothole-free roads to all Delhi residents by Diwali.

It may be mentioned here that the entire Delhi cabinet, along with the CM, recently inspected the roads managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi.