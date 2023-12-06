Delhi schools’ winter vacation remainder from Jan 1 to 6

The remaining part of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 in Delhi schools to be observed from January 1 to 6, 2024, a circular from the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education said on Wednesday.

“The winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was earlier scheduled to be observed from 01.01.2024 (Monday) to 15.01.2024 (Monday),” the circular said.

“However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter vacation was observed from 09.11.2023 to 18.11.2023,” it clarified.

“The remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from 01.01.2024 (Monday) to 06.01.2024 (Saturday),” it said.

“All the Heads of Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders including the Teaching/Non- Teaching Staff, Students and Parents through SMC Members/Mass SMS facility/ Phone Calls/ Other suitable means of communication,” the circular said.