Delhi school principal, teacher suspended in sexual assault case

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to suspend the principal and a teacher at a school in the national capital’s Bhajanpura district, as well as terminate the employment of the contractual personnel.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal stated on Friday that the EDMC had made the decision and that an official order would be issued later in the day.

On April 30, the accused allegedly entered a civic body-run school in East Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old girls before undressing and urinating in front of the pupils.

According to the police, no CCTV cameras were put at the school’s entrance or on the premises.

However, based on a sketch, a man has been detained on suspicion of being the accused in the case.

The Delhi Commission for Women has claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were asked to keep quiet and forget it.

