Delhi reports rise in Covid cases, no new deaths

Delhi on Wednesday reported a rise in fresh Covid cases, to 532, against 393 recorded on previous day, but there was no new death, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally declined to 2.13 per cent in the city, and the number of active cases to 2,675.

With 767 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,72,787. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 2,039.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,01,660, while the death toll remain continue at 26,198.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,244 in the city.

A total of 24,989 new tests — 15,450 RT-PCR and 9,539 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,82,72,486, while 29,255 vaccines were administered – 3,039 first doses, 11,365 second doses, and 14,851 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,39,42,805 according to the health bulletin.