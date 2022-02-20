Delhi registers 570 fresh Covid cases

Delhi registered 570 fresh Covid cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. With a positivity rate of 1.04 percent, 730 patients have been recovered.

The number of active cases stands at 2,545 while the number of containment zones is at 8,583, stated the Delhi government’s health department.

As far as tests are concerned, 54614 tests have been conducted as per the data released by the city health department.

Meanwhile, as per the Delhi government, out of 570 cases, 92 pertain to earlier weeks that were added on the ICMR portal on Saturday.

Apart from these, the health department also mentioned that the total recoveries in the national capital now stands at 18,27,425.