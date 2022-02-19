Delhi records 635 fresh Covid-19 cases

A total of 635 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Saturday out of 56,199 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.13 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 607 while the positivity rate was 1.22 per cent.

The city lost another two lives due to the virus infection, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,097, it said. There were four such casualties yesterday.

In all, there were 2617 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.