Delhi records 61 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

A total of 61 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Saturday out of 9, 011 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 140 while the positivity rate was 0.43 per cent.

Delhi registered one death due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26,146, it said. There was zero such death yesterday.

In all, there are 482 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Thursday were 148 while the positivity rate was 0.47 per cent. There was one such death on Thursday.