Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases

A total of 607 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Friday out of 49,928 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.22 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 739 while the positivity rate was 1.48 per cent.

The city lost another four lives due to the virus infection, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,095, it said. There were five such casualties yesterday.

In all, there were 2775 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.