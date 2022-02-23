Follow Us:
Delhi records 583 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

SNS | New Delhi | February 23, 2022 11:01 pm

(representational Image: iStock)

A total of 583 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday out of 55,504 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.05 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 498 while the positivity rate was 0.96 per cent.

Delhi registered three deaths due to the virus infection during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,109, it said. There was one such death yesterday.

In all, there were 2,344 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

