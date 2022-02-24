Delhi records 556 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

A total of 556 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Thursday out of 50,591 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 1.10 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 583 while the positivity rate was 1.05 per cent.

Delhi registered six deaths due to the virus infection during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,115, it said. There were three such casualties yesterday.

In all, there were 2,276 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.