Delhi records 460 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

A total of 460 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Friday out of 56,984 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.81 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 556 while the positivity rate was 1.10 per cent.

Delhi registered two deaths due to the virus infection during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,117, it said. There were six such casualties yesterday.

In all, there were 2,085 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.