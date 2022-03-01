Delhi records 344 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

A total of 344 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Tuesday out of 42,947 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.80 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 258 while the positivity rate was 0.71 per cent.

Delhi registered four deaths due to the virus infection during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,126, it said. There were zero casualties yesterday.

In all, there were 1,769 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.