Delhi records 132 fresh Covid-19 cases

A total of 132 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday out of 34,994 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.38 per cent.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 161 while the positivity rate was 0.44 per cent.

Delhi registered zero deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26141, it said. There was one such death yesterday.

In all, there are 729 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.