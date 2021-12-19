Delhi records 107 new Covid cases, 1 death

As many as 107 fresh cases of coronavirus, highest in the past six months, and one death, after 10 days, were reported in Delhi, according to the Health Department bulletin on Sunday.

With the new cases, the national capital’s infection tally has now climbed to 14,42,197, while the latest death takes the Covid toll to 25,101.

The fatality rate currently stands at 1.74 per cent, while the Covid infection rate has gone up to 0.17 per cent.

There are 540 active cases, as per the health bulletin, while 50 patients were cured and discharged during the past 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 14,16,556.

A total of 225 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present. The number of Covid containment zones, as of Sunday, are 157.

Meanwhile, a total of 61,905 new tests — 57,435 RT-PCR and 4,470 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,19,43,931.

Out of 1,23,719 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 38,970 were first doses and 84,749 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,48,30,125.