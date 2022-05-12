Delhi records 1,032 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

A total of 1,032 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Thursday out of 28,386 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 18,98,173.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 3.64 per cent.

Delhi registered zero deaths due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26,184, it said.

In all, there are 4,928 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

With 1,306 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,67,061. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 3,743.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,875 in the city.