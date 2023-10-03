Delhi Police raid NewsClick premises, arrest 2 journalists in UAPA case

The Delhi Police raided many places linked to NewsClick – a digital news outlet, on Tuesday, in connection with a UAPA case filed against it. Later in the evening, at around 8pm, the police said they have arrested journalists Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty in connection with a UAPA case filed with the special cell.

Earlier on Tuesday, journalists associated with the organization were taken to the Delhi Police’s special cell station for questioning where their electronic gadgets, including laptops and mobile phones, were screened.

A total of 37 male suspects and nine female suspects have been questioned at their respective places of stay, while digital devices, documents have been seized for examination in this regard, the police said, adding that further probe was underway in the matter.

“Searches were held at around 37 places in the city in connection with the case,” a source said.

According to sources, the raids are underway, and are related to the case registered on August 17 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the IPC.

Delhi Police’s special cell also sealed NewsClick’s Delhi office.

Many scribes were also seen exiting the police station post questioning in the evening.

The Union I&B minister, Anurag Thakur, while talking to reporters in Odisha, said, “I don’t have detailed information (about the searches conducted by the police). If the investigation agency has taken any action, basically it is being done based on evidence.”

Meanwhile, leaders cutting across party lines as well as media bodies hit out at the ruling dispensation over the action against NewsClick.

A lawyer representing one of the journalists rued that he was not allowed to meet his client and alleged that no prior intimation was given regarding the police questioning.

Senior members from opposition parties took to X and criticized the government on the matter.

Congress MP Sashi Tharoor said: “Shocked to learn of the raids on 30 journalists in Delhi and arrests of several of them. These are not the actions of a ‘mother of democracy’ but of an insecure and autocratic state.”

Echoing similar sentiments, senior Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, while taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posted: “China occupied our land. Modi ji does not have the courage to say even a single word against China. They are pretending to fight China by arresting these journalists. If you have courage, stop all trade with China.”