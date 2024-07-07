Delhi Police arrests dreaded criminal

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a dreaded criminal, also listed as a bad character of Mangolpuri, the police said on Sunday, adding that he had previous involvements in 71 criminal cases including of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, abduction, theft and Arms Act.

A loaded handgun with four live bullets was recovered from his possession, the police added, and a case under appropriate sections of the law has been registered in this regard. He has been identified as Mohammed Afsar.

Non- bailable warrants were issued against the accused in a robbery case in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, and he was also wanted in a firing case of Vijay Vihar.

A team of Central Range of the crime branch under overall supervision of a senior official carried out an operation in the wee hours near the Jama Masjid Metro Station and nabbed a dreaded and notorious criminal identified as Mohammed Afsar. A pistol loaded with four live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

The police had laid a trap on the basis of secret input received by a cop from an informer about the movement of a notorious criminal who is wanted in a case of PS Vijay Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police, his links are also being verified and further probe is underway in this regard.

For some time, the Delhi Police has been running such operations and is keeping a track on dreaded criminals , proclaimed offenders and especially those involved in supply of illegal drugs and weapons.

The special units of the Delhi Police through their network always keep a track on such criminals.