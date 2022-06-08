Follow Us:
Delhi parking fire over 90 vehicles gutted

SNS | New Delhi | June 8, 2022 2:20 pm

photo: iStock (representational image)

A major fire broke out at the electric motor parking in Jamia Nagar, of national capital Delhi, engulfing hundreds of e-rickshaws and other cars, on early Wednesday morning.

An official reported that a major fire that broke out in a metro parking lot in the national capital on Wednesday morning destroyed over 90 vehicles, including 10 autos.

There were no casualties or injuries reported as a result of the incident.

According to the official, they received a report regarding the fire incident at 5.00 a.m. at the Main Tikona Park in Jamia Nagar in South-East Delhi, and 11 fire tenders were dispatched right away. The exact cause of the fire is yet not known.

“In a metro parking lot, the fire has damaged ten automobiles, one motorcycle, two shooties, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws,” stated Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg.

He also stated that the fire had been put out and that the situation had been stabilized.

