Delhi minor rape victim previously faced sexual assault in 2018-2020.

In a fresh revelation, it has been found that the Delhi minor victim who had faced sexual assault by Delhi Government official had also encountered sexual assault when she resided with her family. According to the victim the incident occurred in New Usmanpur by some individuals at separate occasions. The police have registered a new case under section 376 of Indian Penal Code(IPC) and section 6 of POCSO Act. The case has been registered at New Usmanpur police station.

The Deputy Commisioner of Police , North East , Dr Joy Tirkey informed “The Investigating Officer of Burari Police Station, North District brought the fact to the notice of police station New Usmanpur North East District. Accordingly, fresh statement of the complainant was obtained and a fresh case has been registered in this regard.”

The victim had faced sexual harassment when she lived with her father’ friend and his family soon after his demise in 2020. The victim had been sexually assaulted by government officer and had also been given pills for abortion by his wife. The accused are currently in Judicial custody.

Advertisement