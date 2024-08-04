Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot celebrates Teej with anganwadi beneficiaries

Delhi Women & Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot joined the women beneficiaries of Anganwadi Centres and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) at Shri Ram International School in Najafgarh to celebrate the Teej festival here on Sunday.

An event was organised on the occasion by the Women & Child Development department of the Government of NCT of Delhi to highlight the rich cultural heritage and the spirit of womanhood.

Addressing the gathering, Gahlot said, “Teej is not just a festival but a celebration of the spirit of womanhood and the strength of our cultural heritage. It is heartening to see the joy and camaraderie among the women here today. Delhi government is committed to the empowerment and well-being of women, and such events are a testament to our dedication.”

The programme commenced with a traditional puja, setting a spiritual tone for the festivities. The women, dressed in vibrant red and green attire, participated enthusiastically in various cultural activities.

The event featured folk songs and dances that brought to life the traditional melodies and rhythms of the festival.

A special highlight was the mehendi and henna application session, where skilled artists adorned the women’s hands with intricate designs.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a rangoli competition was held, showcasing the artistic talents of the participants.

The event also included insightful discussions on women’s empowerment and the importance of self-care, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting and uplifting women in society.

Teej Parv, celebrated primarily in North India, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva.

The festival is marked by fasting, singing, dancing, and donning festive clothing. It signifies the arrival of the monsoon and is observed to seek marital bliss, the well-being of spouses and children, and the purification of one’s body and soul.