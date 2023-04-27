Follow Us:
Delhi metro: Delay in services of Yellow line today

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

ANI | New Delhi | April 27, 2023 9:10 am

Delhi-Gurgaon Yellow Line metro services hit (Representational Image)

The Delhi Metro rail services of the Yellow line were delayed on Thursday, informed officials.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. “Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines” DMRC tweeted.

 

Further details are awaited.

