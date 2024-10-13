Delhi Mayor convenes high-level meeting to review ongoing special cleanliness drive

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi convened a high-level meeting to review the ongoing special cleanliness drive and address key challenges in managing Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste across the city.

Senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), including Additional Commissioners Tarik Thomas and Jitender Yadav, E-in-C KP Singh and all zonal DCs were present in the meeting, which focused on overcoming existing hurdles to ensure a clean and healthy Delhi ahead of this festive season.

Dr Oberoi acknowledged efforts made under the special cleanliness drive but emphasised that unauthorised dumping of garbage in various locations remains an issue, along with garbage collection from PWD roads.

She urged the MCD and other civic agencies to coordinate more effectively, pointing out that challenges related to manpower shortages were delaying the removal of debris and garbage in some areas.

The Mayor directed the DCs to maintain rigorous oversight of garbage collection and waste management activities, including lifting of C&D waste and road cleaning. JEs and SIs will be held accountable, with regular certification processes in place to ensure transparency.

“We have implemented daily monitoring systems and auditing reports to maintain high levels of accountability,” said Dr Oberoi.

Specific attention was drawn to park maintenance, an ongoing issue that has caused concern among residents in various zones.

She informed that park maintenance tenders are in the process of being finalised, with Karol Bagh being the first zone where maintenance activities will be launched by private agencies. These efforts will gradually extend to other zones as part of a city-wide initiative.

One of the critical concerns raised during the meeting was the ongoing issue of garbage collection and road maintenance on roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD). Deputy Commissioners have confirmed that the MCD is closely following up with PWD to resolve these issues.

The Mayor ensured that she will personally take up these matters with PWD to ensure that these roads are being cleaned on a regular basis. Further she informed that in Chandni Chowk area, where deep cleaning is being conducted through a CSR initiative.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the importance of instilling a stronger civic sense among the residents of Delhi. Despite ongoing efforts by MCD, public behavior such as throwing garbage in drains and on roads continues to exacerbate the problem.

“To achieve long-term cleanliness, we need a self-sustaining solution. I urge citizens to support us by disposing of waste responsibly and adhering to civic rules,” said the Mayor.

With the festive season approaching, the MCD has ramped up its efforts to ensure that public spaces remain clean and accessible.

The Mayor reassured citizens that all necessary arrangements were being made, with the MCD teams working round the clock to keep the city free of garbage. Special attention is being given to garbage vulnerable points across Delhi, where illegal dumping of waste is prevalent. Garbage vulnerable points are being systematically eliminated, with Deputy Commissioners tasked with ensuring thorough inspections.

“The festive season is a time when Delhi sees increased footfall and public activities. Our goal is to make sure that residents and visitors alike experience a clean and welcoming environment,” said Dr Oberoi. “We are taking a proactive approach to prevent garbage buildup, eliminate unauthorised dumping, and manage waste disposal efficiently.”

The Mayor reiterated her call for public participation in achieving the city’s cleanliness goals, stressing the need for collective responsibility.

“While the MCD is doing everything it can to ensure a cleaner Delhi, we need every citizen to contribute to this mission. Report illegal dumping, use waste bins, and support our efforts to make Delhi clean,” she urged.