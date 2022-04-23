Delhi man’s face smashed with bricks, 2 held for murder

The Delhi Police said on Saturday that it has arrested two people for murdering a man by smashing his face with bricks and later dumping his body on a vacant plot in the national capital.

Raj Kumar alias Raman, a resident of Delhi’s Karala, and Kartik, a resident of the capital’s Begumpur district, have been named as the suspects.

A call was received, according to the official, about a naked body discovered in a water-logged unoccupied plot in Karala’s Vardhman Enclave in Shiv Nihar. Following an investigation, the dead was identified as Joginder, a Karala resident.

At the Kanjhawala police station, a case was filed under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or supplying false information to screen culprit), and 34 (Acts done by multiple persons in furtherance of similar intention).

The CCTV footage was studied during the inquiry, and the two offenders were identified and caught. During questioning, Kartik stated that he had a personal grudge against the dead, and that in order to settle the score, he and Rajkumar first broke the victim’s face with bricks, then discarded the body on the unoccupied property.

The accused’s and deceased’s blood-stained clothes have been recovered, according to the official. A new investigation is underway.

