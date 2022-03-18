Delhi man wanted in stabbing case held after 5 months from Dehradun

A 27-year-old man who was involved in a stabbing incident in the national capital was arrested by the Delhi Police from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, an official said on Friday.

Vinay alias Lala, a resident of Sultan Puri in Delhi, was earlier found to have been involved in 18 criminal instances.

According to the official, on October 30, last year, a case was filed in Sultan Puri under sections 365, 307, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act, in which the complainant claimed that four people, Kunal, Robin, Lala, and one unknown person, forcibly dragged him inside their car and began demanding money for accused Kunal’s birthday celebration.

The suspects led the complainant to D-2 block and stabbed him with a knife when he refused to give them money, according to the official. During the course of the inquiry, the police detained two of the accused, Kunal and Robin, while the other two co-accused remained at large.

“The police team which was investigating the case received a tip-off about the presence of Vinay alias Lala in Dehradun following which they went there and apprehended him,” the official said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to four other recent offences, which were confirmed by multiple police stations. The officer stated that the situation is still being investigated.

(with inputs from IANS)