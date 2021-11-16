Delhi loses another life due to Covid-19

The national capital lost the life of another Covid-19 patient on Monday, the third time this month when such a patient succumbed to the virus infection. The cumulative figure for such casualties rose to 25,095.

One Covid-19 fatality was recorded on Sunday and two on 12 November.

According to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin, 16 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were identified out of 37,495 tests conducted across the city. The positivity rate came down to 0.04 per cent from 0.07 per cent yesterday.

The count of Covid-19 patients who recovered and were discharged by different hospitals was 27.

There were 140 patients who were getting treatment as home isolation cases and the city’s active cases numbered 337.

There were 124 containment zones as of today.

The city now had 9,041 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients but 8,888 of these beds were unoccupied.

The number of people who got jabbed during the past 24 hours was 17,060 and those who were given their first vaccine dose was 7,552.