Delhi logs 90 new Covid cases, zero fatalities

Delhi on Monday reported 90 fresh Covid 19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the city’s health department.

While the positivity rate stood at 0.53 percent, taking the cumulative positivity rate to 5 percent.

Besides, a total of 17,019 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active number of cases now stands at 444 and a cumulative positive case stands at 1864639.

As per the data, 94 people have been recovered in a day taking the cumulative recoveries to 1838044.

According to the data, 4338 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours and 2162 people received their first dose of vaccine.

The cumulative number of doses has mounted to 32390979.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.