Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has expressed his commitment of strengthening the ‘self-reliant India’ campaign by promoting Khadi and village industry development programmes in Delhi’s villages through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Saxena, who distributed Honey Bee-Boxes and Toolkits to 130 beneficiaries here at a programme here, emphasised the vital role played by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission in generating employment opportunities in rural India.

The programme was organised under the ‘Gramodyog Vikas Yojna’ of KVIC, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, State Office Delhi, Government of India.

He highlighted the success of the Honey Mission initiated by the KVIC in 2017, with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Till date, over 2 lakh bee boxes and honey colonies have been distributed to 20 thousand farmers and beekeepers, creating new avenues for employment in rural areas and enhancing farmer’s income.

Addressing the event, Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari has expressed his intention to collaborate with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission to encourage youth in his constituency to establish small-scale and cottage industries. He praised the historic work being done by the Commission under the leadership of the Prime Minister in the realm of rural development. Tiwari emphasised that by joining these initiatives, the youth can both become self-employed and also generate employment opportunities for others.

In his statement, Chairman, KVIC, Manoj Kumar commended the progress made by India under the leadership of the Prime Minister towards becoming a strong, capable and self-reliant nation. He emphasised the importance of the “Make in India” and “Make for World” principles, as well as the vision of “Local to Global” espoused by the Prime Minister. Kumar further stated that KVIC, under the “Self-reliant India” campaign, is continuously striving to provide new avenues of employment in rural India. The financial year 2022-23 witnessed remarkable achievements for KVIC, with a turnover exceeding Rs 1.34 lakh crore, the highest in its 66-year history.

During the programme, 100 Bee-Boxes and Bee-Colonies were distributed to 10 beneficiaries, while Plumber Toolkits were provided to 20 trained beneficiaries and Footwear Repairing Tool Kits to 50 beneficiaries under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana (GVY). The distribution benefited 35 beneficiaries from Jagatpur village, Delhi.

Additionally, a Leather Footwear Manufacturing Machine & Tool Kits were provided to a Self-Help Group under the Leather Industry, benefiting 10 beneficiaries. Also, certificates were distributed to additional 40 trainees of Leather Footwear trained at Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre (MDTC), KVIC New Delhi. The event was attended by employees and officers of the Delhi Government and the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.