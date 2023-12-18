Delhi LG grants permission for probe against doctor over bribe charges

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for conducting investigation against a doctor of the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Malviya Nagar on the allegation of taking Rs 4 lakh as bribe for giving tender for security services to a private agency.

Saxena has approved the proposal of the Directorate of Vigilance (DOV) for according prior permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 to the ACB to hold probe against Dr Dinkar Kumar, a microbiologist engaged on contractual basis, as per the LG office.

Saxena said that he was of considered view that it is in the interest of justice to investigate the allegations made against the doctor and directed the DOV to submit the status report on his termination of engagement within a month.

Advertisement

The ACB had informed the DOV that the contents of the complaint and circumstances explained by the complainant reveal that prima facie, it is a case of corruption covered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and detailed investigation is required to be conducted by the ACB, the LG office said.

“The DOV submitted that since the comments/specific recommendation of the Administrative Secretary i.e Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) has already been obtained earlier in the matter and on examination of the same and as per transcripts and documents submitted by ACB, it appeared that the proposal of ACB is in order and needs an enquiry to ascertain the matter,” it said.

The ACB vide letter dated October 27 had requested to DOV for prior approval from the Competent Authority under Section 17-A of Prevention of Corruption Act, for carrying out investigation against Dr Kumar, on the basis of complaint dated January 17, 2022 alleging that on December 28, 2021 the doctor took Rs two lakh as bribe from him on the pretext of giving tender of Security in Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Delhi.

It was further alleged that Dr Kumar had earlier also obtained Rs two lakh through one of his friends named Vinay Kumar, for giving tender of Security in Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini, Delhi.

As per the SOP of the DOPT, Government of India, investigation into the allegations against the government official requires prior approval under Section 17-A of Prevention of Corruption Act from the Competent Authority, which in the instant case is the LG.