Delhi launches 100-Day TB Campaign under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Delhi, has launched the 100 Days TB Campaign under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and TB (RBIPMT), GTB Nagar.

The campaign was inaugurated by Mission Director Danish Ashraf of the Delhi State Health Mission and was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Pankaj Naresh Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner (Health), MCD; Vandana Bagga, DGHS, GNCT Delhi; Manasi Anand, Director, RBIPMT; and Nilesh Saini, SPO, NTEP, Delhi.

The event was broadcast live with national-level coverage, highlighting the coordinated efforts required to eliminate tuberculosis (TB). This mission-mode initiative underscores the government’s commitment to eradicating TB and alleviating its socioeconomic burden.

Addressing the gathering, Danish Ashraf emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of eliminating TB in India by 2025. He stated, “To make TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan a success, we must work together with all stakeholders and the public.”

As part of the campaign, Ashraf flagged off three Nikshay Vahans equipped with advanced testing facilities for early TB detection. These mobile units aim to provide door-to-door testing services and raise awareness about TB prevention and treatment.

The event was organized by Dr Ninglang Taley, District TB Officer, Kingsway Chest Centre, along with his team.

This campaign represents a crucial step toward a TB-free India, focusing on raising awareness, promoting early diagnosis and treatment, and mobilizing community participation.

It aligns with the National Strategic Plan’s goal of eliminating TB by 2025, improving quality of life, boosting productivity, and fostering healthier communities.

The successful launch of the 100 Days TB Campaign reinforces the importance of sustained efforts and collaboration in achieving a TB-free future for all.