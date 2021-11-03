Delhi identifies 34 coronavirus-infected persons with no death

The city on Tuesday identified 34 coronavirus-infected persons following 48,831 tests conducted for this purpose, according to the latest figures provided by the Delhi government through its health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

There were no fatalities attributed to Covid-19. However, 25,091 lives have been lost so far due to the coronavirus in the national capital.

The health bulletin showed that 42 patients admitted to various hospitals got cured and were discharged by their treating physicians.

The number of patients getting treatment under the home isolation system was 141.

Delhi now has 309 active cases and 98 containment zones.

During the past 24 hours, 53,046 persons were jabbed in the city and 20,277 people were given their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of people given both vaccine doses was 74,56,864, the bulletin added.