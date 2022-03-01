Follow Us:
Delhi HC bars feeding stray animals inside court complex

The circular comes after the court observed that some of the advocates, litigants, staff, police, and CRPF personnel were still feeding stray animals despite earlier directions.

IANS | New Delhi | March 1, 2022 8:52 pm

Delhi High Court. (File Photo: IANS)

The Delhi High Court has issued a circular directing all the lawyers, litigants, staff, and others to strictly refrain from feeding stray animals inside the court complex.

“All the advocates, litigants, staff members, police and CRPF personnel of this court are once again directed to strictly refrain from feeding the stray animals like monkeys and dogs within the court complex,” read the circular issued by the Deputy Registrar Javed Khan.

