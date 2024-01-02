Delhi govt to develop an industrial hub in Rani Khera

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government on Tuesday announced setting up of an industrial hub on 147 acres of land in the Rani Khera area of the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his assent to the proposal and the file has now been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his assent as per a communiqué issued by his office.

On receipt of the approval from the LG, further action will be taken, according to the communiqué.

“The land for the industrial hub is being acquired from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). This industrial hub will be entirely eco-friendly. Service industries like IT, ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services), and research will be established here. It is expected that there will be several clusters where multilevel buildings will be constructed,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The government will provide land at concessional rates for setting up of industries. Once developed, the hub could provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people, it said.

“The responsibility for developing the new industrial hub in Rani Khera has been entrusted to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) by the Delhi government. All modern amenities will be made available in this industrial hub. During its development, attention will be paid to all fundamental aspects. Both people from Delhi and outside will be able to acquire land at concessional rates for setting up industries here,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The hub will be an entirely environment-friendly industrial centre and land allocation will prioritize industries that do not cause any pollution, they added.

Notably, the Kejriwal Government is making efforts to generate employment in Delhi for the people living in Delhi.