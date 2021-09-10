Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi govt reconstitutes three-member Purchase Committee for Food Safety Department

Delhi govt reconstitutes three-member Purchase Committee for Food Safety Department

It will issue tenders for any purchase and ensure quality food availability, an official said.

SNS | New Delhi | September 10, 2021 5:10 pm

Delhi government, reconstitutes, Food Safety

Photo: iStock

On Friday the Delhi government has reconstituted a three-member Purchase Committee for the Food Safety Department, said, officials. Officials said that two reserve members have also been appointed to the committee. These reserve members will represent the existing members when they are on leave.

The committee will be responsible for the procurement of ration and also issue tenders for the purchase.

They said that the committee will ensure adequate availability of quality food grains.

According to a circular issued by the Food Safety Department, a senior account officer or account officer will be the chairperson of the Committee while Care Taking Incharge and Statistical Officer (Planning) will be other members of the committee.

Officiating Food Analyst and System Analyst will be the reserve members of the committee.

In the case where the purchases for the food laboratory are made the Officiating Food Analyst shall replace Statistical Officer (Planning), the circular said.

The Committee will also open technical and financial bids (for the purchase), the circular added.

Officials said the Committee will look after purchasing of food grains, ration for Anganwadi centres and mid-day meals in schools.

It will issue tenders for any purchase and ensure quality food availability, an official said.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Delhi Government approved 3,708 applications under Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana
Delhi Government to revive Sannoth Lake by using recycled water
Delhi govt to launch business blasters programme in schools
@media screen and (min-width: 650px) { .m-advert {display:none;} } @media screen and (max-width: 649px) { .m-advert {margin: 15px auto 0;text-align: center;float: left;width: 100%;} .m-advert div{text-align:center;margin:0 auto;} } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 40px 0 0;text-align: center;width: 728px;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media(max-width:768px){ .thelatestbx{width:220px;} .aroundtheword{margin-right:0;width:510px;} .tsm-opinionbx{width:100%;} .adsbx728x90 {margin: 20px 0;width: 100%;} .editor-picbox li{margin:2%;width:46%;} .editor-picbox li h2 {padding:10px; height: 168px; overflow: hidden;} .editor-picbox li:first-child{margin-left:2%;} .editor-picbox li:last-child{margin-right:2%;} } .liveblog-entry-content img {max-width:100%;} .liveblog-entry-content p {font-family: "Roboto",sans-serif;font-size: 16px;line-height: 22px;} .liveblog-meta-author-name {font-size: 16px;margin-left: 8px;line-height: 20px;} .liveblog-meta-time span {font-size: 12px;line-height: 16px;} .liveblog-meta-authors { display:none !important; } .post-content h2, .post-content h3 { font-size: 20px; font-weight: 700; } .liveblog-entry-content { padding-top: 10px; color: #000; } .liveblog-pagination{ display:none; } .editor-picbox li h2 { min-height: 82px; } @media (min-width: 1200px) { .page { padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; margin-right: auto; margin-left: auto; width: 1170px; } } .post-content h2, .post-content .h2 { font-size: 23px !important; font-weight: 600 !important; } .post-content h3, .post-content .h3 { font-size: 22px !important; font-weight: 500 !important; } .author-box {margin-bottom:30px;} .author-box__thumbs {float:left;width:280px;} .author-box__thumbs figure {border:1px solid #e5e5e5;border-radius:50%;height:180px;width:180px;overflow:hidden;} .author-box__thumbs figure img {width: 100%;} .author-box__details {float:left;margin-left:30px;width:539px} .author-box__details .author-title{color:#000;font-size:30px;line-height:36px;margin-bottom:15px;} .author-box__details .author-summary{font-size:16px;line-height:20px;} .clear{clear:both;} @media (max-width: 800px) { .author-box__thumbs {width:100%;} .author-box__thumbs figure {width:280px!important;margin:0 auto;} .author-box__details {margin-left:0;margin-top:20px;width:100%} .author-box__details .author-title{font-size:19px;line-height:22px;} } #wp-admin-bar-nginx-cache { display: none; } #displayPagination {margin-top: 10px;clear:both;overflow:hidden;} #displayPagination li {float: left;padding: 10px 0 0 10px;} #displayPagination a, #displayPagination span {background: #f0f0f0;border: 1px solid #e0e0e0;display: inline;min-width: 32px;padding: 8px 10px;text-align: center; margin:10px;} #displayPagination li:hover a, #displayPagination span {background:#fff;color: #d60008;} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) { .adsbx728x90{ display:none; } .liveblog-entry {display: inherit;} .covid19 li { min-height: 284px !important; } } .pageimage { height:400px; } @media screen and (max-width: 1024px){ .aroundtheword li img { min-height: 90px; } #featured-card .card-content .card__title a { font-size: 19px !important; } } @media only screen and (min-width: 768px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 172px; width:100%; } .covid19.editor-picbox li { min-height: 283px; } .editor-picbox li h2 { height: 82px !important; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 767px) { .covid19.editor-picbox li img{ height: 137px; width:100%; } }