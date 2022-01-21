Delhi govt recommends lifting of weekend curfew

The Delhi government on Friday recommended to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal lifting of the weekend curfew and other restrictions imposed in the city, saying that Covid-19 positive cases in the national capital have been coming down for the past few days.

According to sources, the Kejriwal government also wants an end to the odd-even system for shops and all other restrictions on commercial establishments to be removed so that these business establishments remain open as it happens in the normal course.

It has been recommended that private offices should be allowed to function with 50 percent of their staff attending their offices in the physical form. Till now, 100 percent of employees of all private offices have been doing their work through the work-from-home system.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi yesterday dipped to 12,306 from 13,785 on Wednesday and the positivity rate fell to 21.48 percent from 23.86 percent on Wednesday.