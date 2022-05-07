Delhi govt in preparation to allow bars to serve liquor till 3 a.m.

The Delhi administration is preparing to allow bars to sell alcohol till 3 a.m. in the capital city.

The administration has yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

According to a government source, an order in compliance with the Excise Policy 2021-22 is anticipated to be issued soon.

According to the source, the government is working with the Delhi Police and other authorities to ensure that the new schedules are implemented safely.

In a formal memo on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, instructed the department to extend restaurant closing times and guarantee that no establishment is harassed if it stays open until 3 a.m.

“In November 2021, the Delhi government adopted the New Excise Policy, which allows eateries to open till 3 a.m., in line with the operational hours of NCR areas such as Gurugram and Noida. Other authorities, including the Delhi Police, are coordinating the final implementation “Sisodia’s note should be read.

In its annual budget, the Delhi government has established a strategy of ease of doing business in order to boost cultural and nightlife activity in the national capital.

(with inputs from IANS)