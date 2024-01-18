Delhi govt planning to start Business Blasters prog for college students: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday informed that the city government is planning to start a Business Blasters Programme for final and pre-final year students in colleges.

“A significant unemployment issue has arisen within our country today,” Kejriwal said during the ‘Excellence in Education Awards 2023’ ceremony held at Thyagaraj Stadium.

“Despite completing their education and obtaining multiple degrees, our children struggle to find jobs. If jobs are not available, what is the use of such degrees and education? To address this, the Delhi government initiated the ‘Business Blasters Programme’ in schools,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He said this programme, designed for 11th and 12th-grade students, teaches them about entrepreneurship.

Each student is provided seed money to start small businesses, the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He said the noteworthy outcome of this programme is that when interacting with 11th and 12th-grade students in government schools, all of them expressed the intention to start their own businesses and provide jobs instead of seeking employment. This change in mindset is now prevalent among all the children, Kejriwal said.

“Now we want to start Business Blasters and Entrepreneurship programmes in colleges. We will bring the final year and pre-final year students in colleges into the Business Blasters programme so that when these students graduate, they don’t become job seekers but start becoming job providers. Today, there are various opportunities within our economy. If children, with this mindset, graduate from college thinking that they want to start a business, not seek employment, it will bring a significant revolution in the country’s economy.

“We are allocating funds for the Business Blasters programme and Entrepreneurship within Delhi’s colleges in this year’s budget,” Kejriwal added.

During the ‘Excellence in Education Awards 2023’ ceremony, Kejriwal praised 218 children and schools for their outstanding performance in the 10th and 12th exams.

Delhi’s government, aided, and private school children were honoured for their outstanding performance in the 10th and 12th exams with the ‘Excellence in Education Awards 2023’.